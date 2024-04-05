Fire breaks out in abandoned building on Treasure Island

Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department battled a fire at an abandoned building on Treasure Island Friday.

According to firefighters, plywood covered the windows and it took them awhile to get inside.

The fire was also seen from the Bay Bridge.

Firefighters found rooms filled with junk and debris and believe squatters have been living there.

One person was taken to the hospital for breathing in the smoke.