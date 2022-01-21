Evacuations Underway After Fire Breaks Out Along Big Sur Coast

Highway 1 in Monterey County is closed just south of Carmel-by-the-Sea late Friday evening due to a fast-moving brush fire fanned by high winds, causing flames to jump the roadway, prompting evacuations in the Palo Colorado region just north of Big Sur.

The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 1 at Rio Road just outside of Carmel-by-the-Sea due to the fire.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire said Friday evening that the vegetation fire -- being called the Colorado Fire -- has burned about 25 acres as of 10 p.m.

According to our affiliate KSBW, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for all areas west of the 3800 block of Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.

@PGE4Me webcam at CTRY CLUB HTS in Carmel Valley pointed toward the fire ongoing along the Big Sur Coast near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Please avoid Highway 1 south of Carmel. Humidity is in the teens with gusts around 35 mph! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/EM8dEy2HKg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.