House Fire in SF's Castro Contained; Police Activity in Same Area

Firefighters on Friday battled a two-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Castro District while police were in the same area searching for a man with a knife who may have fled the burning home, according to police and fire officials.

The blaze broke out at 112 Eureka St., the fire department said. It has since been contained, but officers sealed off an area bordered by Eureka, 18th, Market and Douglas streets, trying to locate a man brandishing a knife, officials said.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the house involved is two stories and four adults and two children were displaced by the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported, but authorities asked the public to continue avoiding the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.