San Francisco

Crews fight fire at Broadway Hotel in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews are working to extinguish a 1-alarm fire at the Broadway Hotel in San Francisco Sunday, according to firefighters. 

The San Francisco Fire Department posted information about the fire on 2048 Polk Street on social media at around 6:11 a.m., although it’s unclear when the fire itself started. 

Crews have evacuated some number of residents as they fight the fire.

People are asked to avoid the area, with SFFD adding that Broadway and Polk streets are closed.

