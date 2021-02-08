San Jose

Fire Burns Three Vehicles, Two Vacant Apartments in East San Jose: SJFD

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

San Jose fire crews early Monday morning extinguished a two-alarm blaze in a carport that spread to three vehicles and the adjacent apartment building, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to reports of the fire at the Taylor Oaks Apartments on Kollmar Drive in East San Jose, fire officials said. The blaze prompted evacuations at the 16-unit complex, though the two units burned were vacant.

No injuries were reported or residents were displaced, SJPD said.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

