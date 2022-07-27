1 Injured, 5 Displaced in Two-Alarm House Fire in East San Jose

One person suffered from smoke inhalation and a total of five people were displaced in a two-alarm house fire in San Jose, according to the fire department.

At about 11:20 a.m., crews were called to a two-story house in the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court in East San Jose, fire officials said.

Two residents who were home at the time managed to escape the flames through a second-story balcony, and one was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The fire damaged the home enough that it was uninhabitable, displacing all five residents, SJFD said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.