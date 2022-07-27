San Jose

1 Injured, 5 Displaced in Two-Alarm House Fire in East San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

WTVJ_100000003716726_1200x675_1114836035833.jpg

One person suffered from smoke inhalation and a total of five people were displaced in a two-alarm house fire in San Jose, according to the fire department.

At about 11:20 a.m., crews were called to a two-story house in the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court in East San Jose, fire officials said.

Two residents who were home at the time managed to escape the flames through a second-story balcony, and one was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The fire damaged the home enough that it was uninhabitable, displacing all five residents, SJFD said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Josehouse fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us