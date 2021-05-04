Oakland

Fire Crews Douse 2-Alarm Blaze at Apartment Building in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fire crews in Oakland extinguished a two-alarm blaze Tuesday at an unoccupied apartment building near Lake Merritt, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The fire at Second Avenue and International Boulevard burned a building that was not occupied and was under construction, fire officials said. The flames were contained to just the one structure.

The initial call came at about 7:45 a.m., and crews had the fire under control by about 8:30 a.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported, and because most of the building was under construction, only two people were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

No further details were immediately available.

