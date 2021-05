Cal Fire officials are reporting that a new brush fire broke out in Monterey County Sunday evening.

The fire is being called the "Sargents Fire" and so far, it has burned 250 acres and it's 10% contained.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning off Wunpost and Sargeant Canyon roads, northeast of Bradley in Monterey County.

This story is developing. Refresh page for updates.

