Firefighters are at scene of a brush fire near Pleasanton.

According to Cal Fire, the fire called the "Golf Fire" is burning near the Callippe Preserve Golf Course.

So far, the fire has burned 35 acres and additional resources are responding, Cal Fire officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.