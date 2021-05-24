Fremont

Fire Crews Battling Brush Fire in Hills Above Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Fire crews early Monday morning were battling a brush fire in the hills above Fremont.

At about 4:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze that had scorched about 1.5 acres about 2 miles up into Mission Peak Regional Preserve.

Firefighters from the Fremont Fire Department and Cal Fire were challeneged by steep terrain and limited access for vehicles, fire officials said.

Fortunately, the flames had a low rate of spread, and winds were relatively calm as of 5 a.m., fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

