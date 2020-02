Fire crews were battling a raging fire that was burning at least two homes in East Oakland early Monday.

The two-alarm blaze was reported at about 4:30 a.m. and was burning at least two homes on Malta Court, near Bernhardt Drive, just southeast of 98th Avenue and Interstate 880, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported as of 4:45 a.m., and no further details about the fire were immediately available.