Fire Crews Scheduled to Conduct Prescribed Burns in East Bay

The Contra Costa County Fire District and other agencies were slated to conduct wildfire training that includes prescribed burns in some areas.

The training was set to take place in open spaces in the area of Rodeo, just off Interstate 80 to the west, Willow Road to the south and Cummings Skyway to the north, fire officials said.

The training is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through May 27. Con Fire says it will carefully supervise the burns to better prepare firefighters for the wildfire season.

