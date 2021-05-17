Contra Costa County

Second Fire in Five Days Destroys Building at Concord Church Complex

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A fire erupted on the grounds of a Concord church for the second time in five days, according to Contra Costa County fire officials.

Fire crews early Monday morning were battling a fire at a single-story building at the complex of the Christ Community Church of Nazarene, 1650 Ashbury Drive, down the street from Ellis Lake Park in Concord.

Fire crews were there Thursday when a blaze destroyed a two-story building on the church grounds. Fire officials later determined those flames were caused by human activity.

The latest fire destroyed a single-story building on the property. The main church itself was not affected by either blaze.

The cause of the latest fire is unknown.

