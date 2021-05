Fire crews in Oakland quickly knocked down a warehouse fire that ignited late Tuesday morning near Interstate 880, according to fire officials.

The blaze burned at a single-story warehouse in the 2800 block of East Seventh Street and spread to an adjacent building, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the building was occupied, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.