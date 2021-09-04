Evacuations Lifted in Novato Neighborhood Following Fire

An evacuation order for a Novato neighborhood has been lifted early Saturday evening following a structure fire at a condominium complex.
A spokesperson for the Novato Police Department said all residents evacuated in the area of Mariposa Lane, Larkspur Lane, Cowbarn Lane and Cheda Knolls Drive may now return to their residences.
Firefighters extinguished the fire before 6 p.m.
There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Novato police and fire officials thank the community for its cooperation during the evacuation order
