Firefighters are responding to a brush fire off Highway 4 in the Martinez area.

The two-alarm blaze was reported at 9:46 a.m. and has burned at least five acres, firefighters said.

Contra Costa County fire officials said Cal Fire is assisting in battling the blaze, which is burning in a rural area.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.