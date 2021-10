Firefighters Tuesday responded to a fire at a home in Brentwood that spread to at least two other adjacent houses, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.

At about 8 a.m., crews reported a fully involved home in the 800 block of Nicholas Court, fire officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flames managed to damage the exteriors of two other homes, the fire district said.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was unknown.