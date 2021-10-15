San Jose

Fire in East San Jose Damages 4 Homes, Displaces 5 People: SJFD

By NBC Bay Area staff

A residential fire in East San Jose damaged four homes, destroyed at least six storage structures and displaced five people overnight Friday, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Eastside Drive, near McKee Road, fire officials said. The blaze started in a structure at the rear of the home and extended to main house.

All residents were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported, but the flames affected what fire officials said was a common area shared by four homes.

Six storage structures were destroyed, and one home had severe damage, fire officials said. One of the properties had three in-law units destroyed, and two other properties had minor damage to the main homes.

It was not immediately clear if the in-law units were among the six storage structures destroyed.

Firefighters had the fire out by 12:20 a.m. Friday. The cause of fire had not yet been determined.

