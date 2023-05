Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a two-alarm grass fire off northbound Interstate 280 at Highway 92 in San Mateo County.

Images from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger appeared to show the blaze contained by firefighters around 4 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKER @calfireSCU working on a fire NB 280 at Hwy 92. Several units are on scene. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/AvsnWlg5Sd — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) May 26, 2023