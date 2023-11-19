East Bay

Fire at Martinez refinery gotten under control

By Bay City News

Contra Costa Health said on social media at 1:34 a.m. Sunday a CCH hazardous materials team was "responding to reports of a fire at Martinez Renewable Fuels (Marathon Refinery) that may affect surrounding areas."  

A public health advisory was issued for Martinez, Pacheco, Concord and Clyde. People were asked to check their website for information. 

Shortly after, CCH said on social media it lifted the public health advisory for Martinez, Pacheco, Concord and Clyde. "The fire at Martinez Renewable Fuels is under control," is said. 

CCH said on its website at 3:54 a.m. "Flaring incident at Marathon Martinez that may be seen by the surrounding community." 

An all clear for Martinez, Pacheco, Concord and Clyde" was later issued on the CCH web page.

