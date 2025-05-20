Fire near BART tracks shuts down San Leandro station, causes delays

A fire near the tracks at the San Leandro BART station Tuesday morning shut down service at the station, causing a major delay, the transit agency said on social media.

The fire, reported just after 5 a.m., and subsequent station closure prompted a systemwide delay, the agency said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

BART reported no Blue, Green or Orange line service between Lake Merritt, Berryessa and Dublin stations. AC Transit is offering a bus bridge between the Lake Merritt and Fremont stations, and VTA was providing bus bridges between the Milpitas and Berryessa stations, BART said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and it was not clear if the flames damaged the tracks.

Power to the surrounding area also was affected, with PG&E reporting an outage to more than 2,600 customers. The utility estimated power would be restored by about 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.