Fire Near Concord BART Service Yard Halts Train Service in Area

By Bay City News

File image of a BART train.
NBC Bay Area

A grass fire early Tuesday morning has shut down BART train service between the Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations, a spokeswoman for the transit agency said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and has since been extinguished, but BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said it had burned near the agency's Concord maintenance yard and trains have not been able to be dispatched from the yard.

Service remained shut down between the two stations as of shortly after 7 a.m., and five buses are taking riders between the two stations, Duckworth said. County Connection bus lines 11, 14 and 15 also connect between the two stations.

There is no estimate for when regular train service will resume in the area.

