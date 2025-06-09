Fire at Oracle Park broke out before stadium's open for Giants-Braves game

Nobody was injured when a fire erupted in a concession stall at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday morning.

Some employees self-evacuated from the area when the fire broke out the food stand at about 10:30 a.m. and others were evacuated by Giants staff, including some who exited the ballpark, according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Jonathan Baxter.

The fire department initially said the stadium, which is home to the San Francisco Giants, was evacuated, and would be reopening shortly after the fire was extinguished, before clarifying that it had not yet opened and it was only the employees in the area who self-evacuated.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded and confirmed that the fire was contained and extinguished by the stadium's fire suppression system. Employees returned shortly after to resume work, according to the fire department.

The fire had no impact on the game's scheduled 1:05 p.m. start time as the Giants prepared to host the Atlanta Braves, the Giants said on social media.