Crews battling multiple brush fires near Petaluma

Three separate fires are burning along the west side of the road, according to Cal Fire

By Bay City News

Firefighters are at the scene Monday afternoon of a brush fire burning east of Petaluma, officials said.

The blaze in the 4200 block of Old Adobe Road is not threatening structures, according to an alert from the Petaluma Fire Department at 3 p.m.

Firefighters from multiple agencies have responded, and more resources are on the way. Three separate fires are burning along the west side of the road, Cal Fire said on X.

No other information was immediately available.

