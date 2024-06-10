Crews battling multiple brush fires near Petaluma

Firefighters are at the scene Monday afternoon of a brush fire burning east of Petaluma, officials said.

The blaze in the 4200 block of Old Adobe Road is not threatening structures, according to an alert from the Petaluma Fire Department at 3 p.m.

Firefighters from multiple agencies have responded, and more resources are on the way. Three separate fires are burning along the west side of the road, Cal Fire said on X.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are at scene of a vegetation fire off Old Adobe Road, east of Petaluma. Additional air & ground resources have been dispatched. Three separate fires are burning along the west side of the road backing into a field. Road closure requested. pic.twitter.com/SapEFU2Dj2 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 10, 2024