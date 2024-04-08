Crews fight fire in Posey Tube connecting Alameda and Oakland

Crews fought a pickup truck fire in the Posey Tube that connects Oakland to Alameda Monday evening, firefighters said.

As of 7:58 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department said crews had extinguished the fire and were using large fans to deal with the smoke. It added that no one had been reported injured.

Posey Tube remains closed as of 8:25 p.m., the department posted on social media.

Earlier in the evening, the department also posted on social media that it and the Alameda Fire Department were on-site. Alameda city crews were also conducting evacuations of the tube.