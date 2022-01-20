San Jose

Fire Reported at Abandoned Home in San Jose

By Bay City News

Crews responded to a fire reported Thursday morning at an abandoned home in San Jose, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the area of West Virginia Street and Almaden Avenue, not far from the interchange between Interstate Highway 280 and state Highway 87, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Power lines fell down as a result of the fire, which caused heavy smoke in the area. The flames were contained to the structure where they sparked, and no injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear to firefighters at the scene.

