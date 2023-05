Firefighters on Monday are responding to a fire reported at UC Berkeley's University Village Albany.

Impacted buildings are 104, 105, 106 and 107, police said, adding evacuation orders are in place.

The blaze was first reported at 11:35 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING Evacuations have been ordered at multiple UC Berkeley student housing buildings at University Village Albany after a fire at one of the buildings. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/2WltXKnEbp — Velena Jones (@velenajones) May 29, 2023

UC Berkeley WarnMe: Update on the fire that has been reported at University Village Albany 755 Ohlone Ave BLDG 104 105 106 107. Continue to stay out of the area - Police and Fire Department in area 05-29-202311:54:48 https://t.co/6rFeFVcmov — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) May 29, 2023