Fire season officially begins in parts of the Bay Area

The start of June means the start of fire season in some parts of the Bay Area, and some fear it may be an active one.

Monday marked the start of a series of prescribed burns on Callen Hill in Vacaville. About 16 firefighters were on scene, working on firefighting tactics and strategies.

Vacaville firefighters said the hill is a targeted area for them because there are residents who live close by.

"It’s a good training area for us because we can practice mobile attack, we can practice cutting hand lines and just different types of ignition that we do for training," Vacaville Fire Department spokesperson Brian Jewell said.

Despite a wet winter and upwards of 40 inches of rain in some parts of the North Bay, the Santa Rosa Fire Department decided last week it is time for fire season to officially begin, citing the wet winter weather coupled with a dry spring.

"We’re hopeful that property owners will continue to do their part to keep their properties fire safe – weed abatement, defensible space, vegetation management and in compliance with our vegetation management ordinance," Santa Rosa Fire Department Division Chief-Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

In Oakland, fire season official began on Sunday. The day before, firefighters contained a small fire near Grass Valley and Skyline.

The department expects this season to be busy and reminded people to have their go-bags and evacuation plans ready.

In the South Bay, three fires over the last two weeks have raised concern.

One fire on Sunday roared through dry grass and brush near the Guadalupe River Park Trail – the largest such fire so far this season. No one was injured.

The blaze happened near an encampment. The firefighters' union said there were about 3,000 encampment fires last year in San Jose.

Firefighters were also investigating two other recent encampment fires over the past couple weeks.

As for the statewide outlook, Cal Fire said Northern California is expected to maintain normal fire potential overall.