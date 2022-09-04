Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose

A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department.

The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.

The fire had burned about 1 acre as of 8:15 a.m. and was moving slow. It had the potential to burn up to 10 acres, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and was under investigation.