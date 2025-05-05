Fire at Valero Benicia Refinery triggers shelter-in-place order

Firefighters on Monday were responding to a fire burning at the Valero Benicia Refinery, the city's fire department said.

Residents in the area were instructed to shelter in place and keep their windows and doors closed.

Social media posts showed black smoke billowing from the facility, located at 3400 East Second St. in Benicia.

The Contra Costa Health department said it was sending a HazMat team to nearby Martinez to monitor for impacts.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Air Quality Advisory: A fire has been reported at Valero in Benicia. The Air District is investigating. Potential smoke impacts in the immediate area and downwind. Follow instructions from local health officials. Check air quality: https://t.co/U3NGKXoUWV. pic.twitter.com/UNabMrOp7J — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) May 5, 2025

Contra Costa Health is aware of an incident at the Valero Benicia Refinery and is sending a HazMat team to Martinez to monitor for any potential impacts within our county. We will continue to keep residents informed as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/yDe0G5oiuK — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) May 5, 2025