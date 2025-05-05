Benicia

Fire at Valero Benicia Refinery triggers shelter-in-place order

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters on Monday were responding to a fire burning at the Valero Benicia Refinery, the city's fire department said.

Residents in the area were instructed to shelter in place and keep their windows and doors closed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Social media posts showed black smoke billowing from the facility, located at 3400 East Second St. in Benicia.

The Contra Costa Health department said it was sending a HazMat team to nearby Martinez to monitor for impacts.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Local

Donald Trump 4 mins ago

Trump says he's going to reopen Alcatraz prison. Doing so would be difficult and costly

bay area weather 22 mins ago

Wind advisory: Gusts in 55-75 mph range in East Bay, North Bay

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Benicia
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us