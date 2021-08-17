Fire Weather Watch Issued for North Bay, East Bay Hills Due to Dry, Windy Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for interior North Bay and East Bay hills beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday and lasting between 12 and 36 hours, according to a news release Monday.

The increased likelihood of fire comes from gusty winds that will peak Tuesday night, drying vegetation that could fuel the rapid spread of any fire that sparks. North to northeast winds are expected at 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-40 mph, along with gusts up to 50 mph over the highest peaks.

The forecast includes moderate confidence in elevated fire risk for the interior North Bay and East Bay hills, along with low confidence of those same conditions in coastal mountains in Sonoma County and hills in Marin and Santa Clara counties.

According to the forecast, the highest confidence is for the hills across Napa County, but models suggest that enhanced offshore winds could also impact interior Sonoma County, along with the East Bay hills in Alameda and into Contra Costa counties.

