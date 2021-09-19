red flag warning

Fire Weather Watch, Red Flag Warning Issued in Parts of the Bay Area

The Red Flag Warning will go in effect Sunday at 11 p.m. through Monday 8 p.m.

By Bay City News

Dry hills in the East Bay.
NBC Bay Area

The danger for fire will increase beginning Sunday night in the East Bay hills and north into Solano County, according to the National Weather Service.

For several Northern California counties, forecasters have declared a red flag warning and fire weather watch, which is used when the risk of a fire is raised but its occurrence, location and/or timing is still uncertain.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The watch alert was prompted by a forecast gusty offshore winds that will create drying conditions Sunday night through Tuesday morning in the East Bay hills, the Diablo Range and the mountains of the north bay.

North to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts 30 to 40 mph, locally up to 60 mph at the ridge tops. Winds will be weaker at lower elevations.

Local

Oakland 22 hours ago

Oakland Police Chief Adds More Officers This Weekend to Focus on Violent Crime

Contra Costa County 20 hours ago

California court overturns murder convictions, cites racism

The watch includes the prediction that "Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that do not receive wetting rains over the weekend."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

red flag warningfire weather watch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us