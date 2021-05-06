Walnut Creek

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire at Senior Care Facility in Walnut Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters on Thursday were battling a two-alarm fire at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek, according to the local fire district.

All residents of the facility, which is located on the 1500 block of Castle Hill Road, were accounted for and transported to a safe location, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

A fire across Interstate 680 was caused by wind-blown embers, the fire district said. That blaze has been extinguished.

There were reports of explosions in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Walnut Creek
