Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire at Senior Care Facility in Walnut Creek

Firefighters on Thursday were battling a two-alarm fire at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek, according to the local fire district.

All residents of the facility, which is located on the 1500 block of Castle Hill Road, were accounted for and transported to a safe location, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Con Fire on scene a 2nd alarm fire at a senior care facility in the 1500 block of Castle Hill, WC. All residents accounted for and being transported to a safe location. Fire across highway caused by windblown embers extinguished. Fire under investigation. #castleic pic.twitter.com/NdpZkWFTw7 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 6, 2021

A fire across Interstate 680 was caused by wind-blown embers, the fire district said. That blaze has been extinguished.

There were reports of explosions in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.