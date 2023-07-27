San Francisco

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in San Francisco

By Bay City News

San Francisco firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood Thursday evening.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way, just south of Golden Gate Park.

The fire, reported just after 8:30 p.m., is in the 1200 block of 19th Avenue.

SFFD said that no injuries were reported and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police officers and other emergency crews are on the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

