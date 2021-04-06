Oakland

3-Alarm Fire in Oakland Extinguished; 3 Residences Damaged

By Bay City News

A fire burns in Oakland.
@OaklandFireLive via Twitter

A three-alarm residential fire Tuesday night in West Oakland has been extinguished with at least three residences damaged, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The fire started after 10 p.m. at a two-story home in the 800 block of 20th Street and was heavily involved to the point that personnel inside were pulled out and the attack by some 50 personnel at the scene was focused on the exterior and trying to prevent its spread to adjacent buildings with an aggressive interior attack.

The house where the fire started was vacant, officials said.

