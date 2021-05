Firefighters on Monday contained a two-alarm brush fire in the Martinez area, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The blaze burned in the area of Waterbird Way, north of Interstate 680, the fire district said.

Con Fire responding to a 2nd alarm vegetation fire in vicinity of Waterbird Way, north of I680 in Martinez at this hour. Fire is reported at approximately two acres with moderate, wind-driven spread. Please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #waterbirdic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 17, 2021