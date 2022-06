Firefighters are battling a brush fire in a hilly, rural area east of Livermore early Thursday evening.

The fire is not far from Lawrence Livermore Laboratory.

This is in the area of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road.

The blaze called the Tesla Inc Fire is currently at 100 acres.

The #TeslaInc is now reported to be 100 acres in size. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/Cmds9WeNZc — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 24, 2022

