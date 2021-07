Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a brush fire burning along Coyote Creek on the border of North San Jose and Milpitas.

#SJFD is responding to a vegetation fire near the 500 block of Mill River Ln first reported at 4:03pm. @MilpitasFire also responding on the Milpitas side of this vegetation fire. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/QpHUoJAUXC — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 27, 2021

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.