San Jose

Firefighter, Resident Injured in Early Morning House Fire in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

A firefighter and a resident were injured early Tuesday morning in a house fire in San Jose, according to the fire department.

The fire started at about 3:50 a.m. near the Christmas tree at a home in the 1100 block of Lick Avenue, just south of downtown, a San Jose fire official said.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the injured resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Local

coronavirus Dec 14

Contra Costa County Supervisors to Consider Steeper Health Order Fines

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Attorney for SF Officer Charged in 2019 Baton Beating Says He Acted Lawfully

Four residents and a dog were displaced by the blaze and were being assisted by the Red Cross, fire officials said. There were two dogs and a cat unaccounted for.

No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

San Josehouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us