Firefighter, Resident Injured in Early Morning House Fire in San Jose

A firefighter and a resident were injured early Tuesday morning in a house fire in San Jose, according to the fire department.

The fire started at about 3:50 a.m. near the Christmas tree at a home in the 1100 block of Lick Avenue, just south of downtown, a San Jose fire official said.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the injured resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Four residents and a dog were displaced by the blaze and were being assisted by the Red Cross, fire officials said. There were two dogs and a cat unaccounted for.

No other injuries were reported.