Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm House Fire in Martinez

By NBC Bay Area staff

A fire burns in Martinez.
Firefighters on Wednesday were battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Martinez.

The fire on Cambark Court is confined to a single-family home and its property, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. A grass fire associated with the blaze has been extinguished.

Multiple vehicles could be seen burning.

The fire was sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

