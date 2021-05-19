Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm House Fire in Martinez

Firefighters on Wednesday were battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Martinez.

The fire on Cambark Court is confined to a single-family home and its property, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. A grass fire associated with the blaze has been extinguished.

Multiple vehicles could be seen burning.

Con Fire is engaged on a second alarm fire in a single structure in the vicinity of the 100 block of Cambark Court, Martinez. Fire limited to fire structure at this time. If you feel you're in danger nearby, self evacuate. #cambarkic https://t.co/bYwE5nd6hG pic.twitter.com/6e6WVvlwoJ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 19, 2021

2nd alarm fire Cambark CT., Martinez has been confined to structure and surrounding property. Associated grass fire has been extinguished. Neighboring structures all protected. Fire is still being attacked. Please avoid the area.n. If you feel unsafe, sell evacuate. #cambarkic pic.twitter.com/73nL7XIZ4e — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 19, 2021

The fire was sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.