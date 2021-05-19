Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm House Fire in Martinez

Firefighters on Wednesday were battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Martinez.
The fire on Cambark Court is confined to a single-family home and its property, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. A grass fire associated with the blaze has been extinguished.
Multiple vehicles could be seen burning.
The fire was sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.