2 Pleasant Hill Homes Burn: Fire District

Two houses in Pleasant Hill caught fire Monday afternoon, according to the local fire district.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the blaze was burning along the 100 block of Lorenzo Drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

First responders did not find anyone inside one of the houses when they searched it, the fire district said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was inside the second house.

Firefighters were able to protect a third house that was threatened by the flames.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.

Two houses now involved in Lorenzo Dr. fire Firefighters have protected a third that was also threatened. Search complete on 1st house, which was clear; awaiting search on 2nd. Fire is now knocked down on structure 1. Please continue to avoid area. #lorenzoic pic.twitter.com/snjpisYeHj — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2021

Lorenzo Dr. fire, Pleasant Hill, has now gone to second alarm. House and associated garage fully involved. Primary search on house completed with no one found inside. Shifting to defensive firefight as structure in danger of collapse. Please continue to avoid area. #lorenzoic pic.twitter.com/EfrWO38uXQ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2021