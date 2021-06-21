Pleasant Hill

2 Pleasant Hill Homes Burn: Fire District

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters battle a blaze in Pleasant Hill.
NBC Bay Area

Two houses in Pleasant Hill caught fire Monday afternoon, according to the local fire district.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the blaze was burning along the 100 block of Lorenzo Drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

First responders did not find anyone inside one of the houses when they searched it, the fire district said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was inside the second house.

Local

brush fire 2 hours ago

‘Good Fire' Burns 20 Acres Near I-680 in Solano County

coronavirus 2 hours ago

SF Reopens More Libraries; Tentative Plan to Reopen All Libraries This Fall

Firefighters were able to protect a third house that was threatened by the flames.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.

This article tagged under:

Pleasant Hill
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us