2 Pleasant Hill Homes Burn: Fire District

Two houses in Pleasant Hill caught fire Monday afternoon, according to the local fire district.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the blaze was burning along the 100 block of Lorenzo Drive.
First responders did not find anyone inside one of the houses when they searched it, the fire district said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was inside the second house.
Firefighters were able to protect a third house that was threatened by the flames.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.