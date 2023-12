Crews are fighting a house fire on Via Primero in San Lorenzo, the Alameda County Fire Department said Sunday.

The fire broke out some time before 1:12 p.m. in the 16000 block of Via Primero, according to the department.

The department asks people to avoid the area.

