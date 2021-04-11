Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire at Oakland 4-Plex

Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire that occurred at a Oakland four-plex Sunday night.

The fire happened in the 7200 block of MacArthur Blvd. Oakland fire tweeted just before 10 p.m. that the fire was under control.

According to Oakland fire, the fire appeared to have started on the second floor of the four-plex. The fire ran into an attic before firefighters extinguished it.

Fire officials say that one person was displaced and the three other units were vacant at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.