As of 4:14 p.m. Saturday, firefighters have contained a vegetation fire behind an industrial warehouse at 41099 Boyce Rd. in Fremont to just under three acres, officials stated on Twitter.

The Fremont Fire Department sent four engines, and the Alameda County Fire Department sent one.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

No injuries or property loss have been reported, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.