Firefighters contain warehouse fire in San Francisco

By Bay City News

The one-alarm warehouse fire in San Francisco are now under control, the fire department said on Sunday morning.

The one-alarm warehouse fire happened in Minnesota and Mariposa streets.

The SFFD assured that there was no threat to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, which is located across the street from the warehouse fire.

The SFFD said there were no injuries. No one was displaced at this time.

The fire will be under investigation.

