Firefighters Rescue 5 From Apartment Fire in Oakland

Five Oakland residents were rescued from an apartment fire Saturday morning, and one of them required medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

Oakland firefighters responded to the residential fire on the 1500-block of Alice St. at about 5 a.m., according to a statement from the Oakland Fire Department.

Additional resources were called to the fire at 5:11 a.m. and 5:16 a.m. before the flames were brought under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.