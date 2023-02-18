Oakland

Firefighters Rescue 5 From Apartment Fire in Oakland

By Bay City News

Oakland Fire Department/Facebook

Five Oakland residents were rescued from an apartment fire Saturday morning, and one of them required medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

Oakland firefighters responded to the residential fire on the 1500-block of Alice St. at about 5 a.m., according to a statement from the Oakland Fire Department.

Additional resources were called to the fire at 5:11 a.m. and 5:16 a.m. before the flames were brought under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us