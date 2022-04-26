Firefighters Rescue Man Lying Near Burning Gas Pump in San Jose

Firefighters rescued a man lying near a burning gas pump in San Jose early Tuesday morning.

The rescue at a Chevron station on North First Street at Younger Avenue was captured on video. Fire crews arrived at the scene just after 3 a.m., and one firefighter is seen dragging the man away from the flames.

Video shows the man eventually rising to his feet and walking away under his own power.

It was not immediately clear how the gas pump ignited.

Firefighters then are seen extinguishing the fire and treating the man.

San Jose hazmat crews also responded to the gas station, which was closed indefinitely while the fire was investigated.