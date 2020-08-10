Firefighters Rescue Owl Caught in Kite Line in Pleasanton

Firefighters on Monday rescued an owl that became tangled in a kite line hanging from a street light in Pleasanton.

Pleasanton police said vigilant residents spotted the bird caught in the nearly invisible line in the area of Paseo del Cajon and Calle Enrique.

Beautiful barn owl is stuck! Help this guy out @pleasantonpd! 1978 Paseo del Cajon pic.twitter.com/Dr8kKGhLEN — Brent McHone (@bmchone91) August 10, 2020

Video posted to Twitter showed the bird helplessly swaying in the air several feet off the ground.

The owl was transported to Lindsay Wildlife Experience, a wildlife rehabilitation hospital in Walnut Creek, to be checked out, police said. The bird's condition was not immediately known.