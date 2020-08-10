Pleasanton

Firefighters Rescue Owl Caught in Kite Line in Pleasanton

By Brendan Weber

Firefighters in Pleasanton rescued an owl trapped in a kite string.
Pleasanton Police Department

Firefighters on Monday rescued an owl that became tangled in a kite line hanging from a street light in Pleasanton.

Pleasanton police said vigilant residents spotted the bird caught in the nearly invisible line in the area of Paseo del Cajon and Calle Enrique.

Video posted to Twitter showed the bird helplessly swaying in the air several feet off the ground.

The owl was transported to Lindsay Wildlife Experience, a wildlife rehabilitation hospital in Walnut Creek, to be checked out, police said. The bird's condition was not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Pleasanton
