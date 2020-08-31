Woman Dies After Falling Over Cliff on Hwy 1 in San Mateo County

A woman died after falling over a cliff on Highway 1 in San Mateo County, authorities confirmed Monday.
Firefighters with CalFire CZU responded to the accident Monday morning where they spotted a vehicle over the cliff near Gray Whale Cove south of Devils Slide.
According to Mark Andrews, San Francisco CHP PIO, the woman was driving alone and the accident was determined a "slow speed vehicular accident."
The woman was then rescued by firefighters and taken to San Francisco General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
No further details were available.