Woman Dies After Falling Over Cliff on Hwy 1 in San Mateo County

By Bay City News

CalFire CZU

A woman died after falling over a cliff on Highway 1 in San Mateo County, authorities confirmed Monday.

Firefighters with CalFire CZU responded to the accident Monday morning where they spotted a vehicle over the cliff near Gray Whale Cove south of Devils Slide.

According to Mark Andrews, San Francisco CHP PIO, the woman was driving alone and the accident was determined a "slow speed vehicular accident."

The woman was then rescued by firefighters and taken to San Francisco General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further details were available.

