A firefighting vehicle crashed in Oakley Tuesday afternoon as it was on its way to a brush fire, fire officials said.

The water tender rolled over around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of O'Hara Avenue and W. Cypress Road, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, the fire district said.

The crash left diesel fuel leaking from the water tender, according to the fire district.